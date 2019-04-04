Share:

Karachi : Tariq Abul Hassan and Arif Khan have been elected President and General Secretary of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) respectively.

According to Chairman Election Committee Hassan Imam Siddiqi on Wednesday, all the candidates were elected unopposed. Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti and Shams Keerio were elected Vice Presidents of KUJ Dastoor.

Mohammad Bilal Tahir was elected Treasurer, Qasim Khan and Umair Ali Anjum Joint Secretaries and Tariq Aziz was elected Information Secretary.

The following were the elected members of executive council: Farooq Sami, Hammad Hussain, Sibte Hassan, Imran Khan, Amjad Qaimkhani, Babar Ali Awan, Sheema Siddiqi, Siddiq Singhar and Badi u Zaman.

President Karachi Press Club (KPC) lmtaz Khan Faran, Secretary Arman Sabir and different political parties have felicitated the newly elected body of KUJ and hoped that new leadership would make all out efforts in resolving the issues of journalists’ community.