LAHORE-Nazaria Pakistan Trust Wednesday organised a ceremony at its office on The Mall to celebrate Yaum-e-Majid Nizami on his 91st birth anniversary.

Speakers paid rich tributes to former Nawa-i-Waqt Editor-in-Chief Majid Nizami for his matchless services in the field of journalism. They said sacrifices of Majid Nizami would be remembered in golden words. A cake cutting ceremony was also organised on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said Majid Nizami was great personality and his affiliations with Majid Nizami lasted till his death. He said Nizami made a great impact on the young generation who followed him as idol. He was a brave man who presented his opinion without any fear. His commitment with ideology of Pakistan was unquestionable,” he said.

The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari said that Majid Nizami was a man of words. “Many people get benefit from him and it is truly appraisable that NPT and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers have remembered him with such dedication and love and continuing the Majid Nizami’s legacy,” he added.

Senator Walid Iqbal said Majid Nizami was die-hard Pakistani, brave man and a person who stood by his words without having any fear. Majid Nizami continued his commitment with the NPT till his last days of life, he added.

Senior Journalist Saeed Aasi said he had remained associated with Majid Nizami for 35 years. “He wished for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir for the fulfillment of Pakistan who often said Kashmir would be liberated through the use of power not from the negotiations,” he said.

Senior political worker Baighum Mehnaz Rafi said Majid Nizami had given utmost respect to women and he wanted to make Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.

Majid Nizami was born on April 3, 1928 and died on July 26, 2014. He was the chief editor and publisher of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications.

He received various awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Pakistan, Living Legend of Journalism in 2010 and Lifetime Achievement Award by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in 2011.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Mehar Kashif Yunus, Colonel Ahmed Nadeem Qadari, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Mian Habibullah, Baighum Khalida Jameel, Baighum Safia Ishaq, Nadeem Basra, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Shafiq Sultan, Yasin Watto, Hamid Waleed, Dr Yaqoob Zia, Mazhar Marghoom.