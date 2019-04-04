Share:

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat following Zinedine Zidane's return as coach as they were beaten 2-1 away to Valencia on Wednesday night.

Zidane brought Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Keylor Navas back into his side, but despite seeing a lot of the ball Madrid were second best to a rival that is now unbeaten in 17 games.

Goncalo Guedes put Valencia ahead in the first half and could have had a second but for a good save from Navas.

Madrid looked for a way through after the break, but failed to break down a well-drilled home side, who doubled their lead thanks to Ezequiel Garay's powerful header from a corner seven minutes from the end.

Karim Benzema put come makeup on the score with a header in the 93rd minute, but there was no time left for Madrid and Valencia are looking solid in fifth, just a point behind Getafe.

There was drama in San Mames where Iker Muniain scored an injury time penalty to give Athletic Club Bilbao their third consecutive win with a 3-2 triumph over Levante.

Athletic dominated the first half and led 2-0 through goals from Yuri and Inaki Williams, but Roger Marti netted a 51st minute penalty to get Levante back into the game and Erick Cabaco netted an 89th minute header which looked as if it would assure a share of the points.

There was more tension ahead however , as Muniain was brought down at the other end and kept his nerve to give Athletic a vital win as they look to qualify for Europe next season.

There were thrills in Huesca as well as the home side fought back from 2-0 down to go 3-2 up with 15 minutes remaining before Celta claimed an 81st minute equalizer in a 3-3 draw which keeps Huesca bottom of the table, and Celta third from bottom.

Brais Mendez and Iago Aspas had put Celta 2 goals up, but Enrich Gallego, Chimy Avila and Jorge Pulido looked as if they were going to spring a shock until Ryad Boudebouz levelled the score, although Gallego missed an incredible chance to win it for Huesca in the 93rd minute.

Things look bleak for Rayo Vallecano as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Eibar: Charles and Pedro Leon scored the goal which cancelled out Jose Pozo's opener for he visitors and mean Rayo have taken just one point from a possible 27.

The round of games kicked off on Tuesday with league leaders FC Barcelona surrendering a 2-0 lead, before then scoring 2 late goals to claim a 4-4 win in a chaotic and highly entertaining game away to Villarreal.

Atletico Madrid closed Barca's lead at the top of the table to eight points as goals from Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann gave them a 2-0 win at home to Girona, while Espanyol and Getafe drew 1-1 in Barcelona.