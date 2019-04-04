Real Madrid suffered their first defeat following Zinedine Zidane's return as
Zidane brought Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Keylor Navas back into his side, but despite seeing a lot of the ball Madrid
Goncalo Guedes put Valencia ahead in the first half and could have had a second but for a good save from Navas.
Madrid looked for a way through after the
Karim Benzema put come makeup on the score with a header in the 93rd minute, but there was no time left for Madrid and Valencia are looking solid in fifth, just a point behind Getafe.
There was drama in San Mames where Iker Muniain scored an
Athletic dominated the first half and led 2-0 through goals from Yuri and Inaki Williams, but Roger Marti netted a
There was more tension ahead
There were thrills in Huesca as well as the home side fought back from 2-0 down to go 3-2 up with 15 minutes remaining before Celta claimed an
Brais Mendez and Iago Aspas had put Celta 2 goals up, but Enrich Gallego, Chimy Avila
Things look bleak for Rayo Vallecano as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Eibar: Charles and Pedro Leon scored the goal which
The round of games kicked off on Tuesday with league leaders FC Barcelona surrendering a 2-0 lead, before then scoring 2 late goals to claim a 4-4 win in a chaotic and highly entertaining game away to Villarreal.
Atletico Madrid closed Barca's lead at the top of the table to eight points as goals from Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann gave them a 2-0 win at home to Girona, while Espanyol and Getafe drew 1-1 in Barcelona.
Thursday sees games between Real Sociedad and Betis, Sevilla