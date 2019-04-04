Share:

CARACAS - The Venezuelan authorities have launched planned power outages in some of the country’s regions, necessary to stabilise the power supply system, Vice President and Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said. “As part of the process to restore and stabilise our power system, which was targeted by criminal fascists, we are starting regulation of the power system load in some parts of the country. We are winning”, Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter page. On late Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro adopted a month-long plan to restore the nation’s power supply system that envisages regulation of the power system load.