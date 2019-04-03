Share:

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL and State Bank qualified for Friday’s final of the 2nd Inter-Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship after winning their last league matches at the Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

PCB MD Waseem Khan also visited the stadium and had long meeting with women team head coach, chief selector and selection committee members. He also lauded the girls’ performances and promised that the PCB will invest in women cricket and take them to new level.

In the first match of the day, ZTBL’s Almas Akram took 3-10 to dismiss the PCB XI for 80 in 19.5 overs. Sana Mir struck unbeaten 27 with 4 fours while Nida Dar hit 27 as the bankers achieved victory in 11 overs. In the second match, SBP rode on an unbroken 153-run second-wicket partnership between Sidra Amin and Hafsa Khalid to collect 167-1 and then restricted Higher Education Commission (HEC) to 137-4 to win the match by 30 runs. Sidra hammered unbeaten 86 with the help of 14 boundaries while Hafsa contributed with 66.

HEC’s run-chase was dominated by Sana Urooj, who slammed unbeaten 64 while Khadija Chishty hit 28.