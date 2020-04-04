DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A senior administrative
official said on Friday
that 150 people, most
of Kurram district residents having returned
from Iran, have been tested negative for Covid-19
and would soon leave the
quarantine centers for
their homes.
Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Umair told
journalists that all the
150 people would be released from quarantine
centres at the Darazinda and Mufti Mehmood
Teaching hospitals.
“A lab established
for the Corona testing
procedures has started functioning at Mufti
Mehmood Teaching Hospital.
“The lab in DI Khan is
an achievement of the local healthcare staff,” the
official said.
He also said the new
lab was capable of measuring and screening 100
swab specimens PCR
method within 24 hours,
adding that the lab has
also been certified by National Institute of Health,
Islamabad and permitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department to conduct tests.