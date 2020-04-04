Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah paid rich tributes to doctors, paramedics, nurses and health officials who were at the vanguard in the war against corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that necessary steps were being taken to protect the lives of people from coronavirus. The Minister said that people should support the government and its initiatives to tackle the current situation, adding that aware people should also spread awareness about the importance of preventive measures like social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

Steps being taken to protect lives of people from virus

He said the Punjab government appreciated the role of health professionals as they set a new example by fight this pandemic with limited resources. He said, “doctors, nurses and paramedics are playing a commendable role and nation would never forgot their role in this time of trial.”