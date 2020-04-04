Share:

KHAIRPUR - The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday has foiled a bid of smuggling of 3500 bags of wheat near Sukkur Toll Plaza Rohri.

District Food Controller (DFC) Sukkur, Vishan Das Talraija said that the NH&MP police has trapped 15 trawlers and foiled a bid of smuggling of 3500 bags which were smuggled to Punjab via Rohri Bypass in Sukkur.

He said there was a ban on transportation of wheat from Sindh to any other province. The police and officials stopped trawlers carrying wheat to Punjab and arrested the drivers.

BBF distributes rations bags among needy

Bilawal Bhutto Foundation Chief, Fida Hussain Wassan on Friday said, ration bags among 500 families had been distributed in Khairpur and more bags would be distributed among the needy people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that the foundation also provided medicine free-of-cost to the needy people. Wassan said, “We will Insha Allah defeat coronavirus as the morale of the nation is high against the coronavirus. The foundation distributed sanitizers among the people of the Kot Diji Taluka and other areas of Khairpur District so that they could save themselves from coronavirus.” He requested all philanthropists to come forward and help the people in this time of trial.