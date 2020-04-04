Share:

ATTOCK - Hassanabdal Police on Friday busted a two-member inter-provincial gang of car snatchers including a female and recovered a snatched car from their possession. District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani while talking to newsmen here on Friday said that the gang comprising Sangeen Khan and his accomplice Maryum Bibi operates from KP. The two persons, while posing themselves as couple, book costly cars and later snatch on gun point and sell the vehicles at throwaway prices in different parts of the provinces. He said the couple also books cars from various parts of Punjab for KP and later snatch these cars on the way. He said that the gang booked a car from Peshawar and snatched near Hassanabdal area. Police while acting promptly on the complaint of driver chased them and arrested them besides recovery of snatched car. The DPO said that Police have launched investigation and other snatched and hijacked vehicles would be recovered soon and other members of this gang will also be apprehended soon.