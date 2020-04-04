PESHAWAR - All the 7000
Civil Defence volunteers
have been engaged by
the respective Deputy Commissioners for
administrative duties
like traffic control, lockdown, and quarantine
management, said Fahad
Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday.
He said, all the volunteers at districts are
busy in nonstop door to
door campaign to create
awareness regarding corona at the union council level across Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa. Qaizi said,
volunteers themselves
are collecting donations
and helping out the poor
as well as mobilizing the
communities at the grass
root level to help out
their relatives & neighbours who are economically affected due to corona preventive measures.