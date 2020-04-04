Share:

PESHAWAR - All the 7000

Civil Defence volunteers

have been engaged by

the respective Deputy Commissioners for

administrative duties

like traffic control, lockdown, and quarantine

management, said Fahad

Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday.

He said, all the volunteers at districts are

busy in nonstop door to

door campaign to create

awareness regarding corona at the union council level across Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa. Qaizi said,

volunteers themselves

are collecting donations

and helping out the poor

as well as mobilizing the

communities at the grass

root level to help out

their relatives & neighbours who are economically affected due to corona preventive measures.