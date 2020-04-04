Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said civil and military leadership of Pakistan is determined and resolute to protect the people from coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today to review the steps being taken to prevent spread of the pandemic.

She said everyone should make efforts like a nation to face the COVID-19 challenge.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television channel, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized opposition parties for playing politics over corona crisis and said Tiger Force would be a volunteer force to help destitute and needy.

She denied that NADRA was not cooperating with the provincial government,rather it was NADRA’s prime duty to provide required data to other national institutions in the time of national crisis.

If any provincial government needed data about the poor sections of the country it could request National Ehsaas Programme of the Federal government to order NADRA to fulfill the request, she suggested .

The daily wagers and families of low income would be registered and receive cash through Ehsaas programme for which the government has allocated an hefty amount, she added.