LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Friday, took an aerial view of the lockdown situation of Lahore and its surrounding areas.

He also monitored closure of different markets and trading centres as a result of lockdown enforced by the government.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the government’s measures taken for the protection of the people and lauded the efforts of police, Pak Army and Rangers. He said that measures had been taken to protect the health and life of the people. The outbreak of Coronavirus could only be prevented if people stayed at their homes, Buzdar observed.

He thanked the people of Punjab for following the government’s instructions. He said that the police, army and rangers were playing an exemplary role in ensuring the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. He said the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the situation caused by coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said that he was reviewing the implementation of government’s orders by visiting different cities. He said that it was his mission to protect the citizens of Punjab from Coronavirus. He also thanked the transporters and the trading community for following the instructions for the prevention from Coronavirus.

LCCI DONATES ONE CRORE RUPEES FOR CM FUND FOR CORONA CONTROL

A two-member delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) comprising of its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Javed Ahmed called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. LCCI President Irfan Sheikh presented a cheque of one crore rupees to the CM for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control.

The chief minister thanked the LCCI for the donation adding that philanthropic passion of the industrialists was praiseworthy. “The spirit of helping the ailing humanity also encourages others and Islam also teaches its followers to help the people in need”, he observed, adding that it was the time to help those in need. The rich should come forward to donate for the needy, he said.

Usman Buzdar further stated that the government was working hard to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and vowed that this battle would be won with the support of the people.

Irfan Sheikh appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab government and assured full cooperation to the government.

Meanwhile, A sum of Rs 1.46 billion was among the needy in the last 24 hours under the Chief Minister’s Insaf Imdad Programme, claimed an official handout on Friday.

According to the official release, the process of distribution of financial aid to the destitute under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme was started on Thursday. “A sum of one billion, 464 million and 7 hundred thousand rupees (Rs1,464,700,000) had been transferred to one hundred and 70 thousand zakat-recipients in the head of financial aid”, it further said.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement said the incumbent government had provided real relief to the masses instead of making hollow claims. “The ailing humanity is best served through practical deeds than the spate of political jugglery”, he remarked.

Usman Buzdar said that Rs10 billion had been allocated to provide financial aid to 2.5 million families. It was the most transparent and speedy financial aid programme to benefit the daily wagers in Punjab, he said.