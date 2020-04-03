Share:

Pakistan’s fight against dengue continues amidst COVID-19

Islamabad-As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe at an alarming rate, the Pakistani government has recently ordered a countrywide lock down to help curtail the spread of the virus. However, as the season changes, we are faced with yet another challenge; the spread of yet another deadly disease, Dengue! Last year, Pakistan confirmed 54,000 dengue cases and this year we’re already at 400 plus confirmed cases. Highlighting the need to start following all preventive measures, Mortein recently released multiple TVCs addressing the same.

Dengue is a viral infection which is transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito. This disease is not just transmitted from a mosquito to a human, rather mosquitos can also become infected from people who might already be carrying the virus in their bloodstream (with or without them showing symptoms). It is rampantly found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, hence the rise in number of cases in Pakistan.

Symptoms for Dengue include fever and 2 of the following: severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, rash. So far, there are no treatments or vaccines for this illness. If you’ve contracted dengue once, you can still survive it if it doesn’t turn into severe dengue. A patient can enter what is called the critical phase normally about 3-7 days after illness onset. Severe dengue can pose to be deadly because of its potentially fatal complication, due to plasma leaking, fluid accumulation, respiratory distress, severe bleeding, or organ impairment. Unlike popular belief, once infected you do not become immune to the disease instead it poses to be fatal the second time around. Age, gender and socioeconomic conditions do not decide the risk factor because anyone and everyone can be infected by dengue!

Therefore, it is essential to take all preventive measures. Make sure you’re draining out or properly sealing open water filled containers. If you have inbuilt swimming pools than ensure they’re properly chlorinated and maintained at all times. If you use Mortein’s aerosol sprays that be sure to spray in nook and corners too because that’s where they mosquitoes tend to hide. For those who are Mortein LED fans, you want to have the LEDs on throughout the day because unlike popular belief, the dengue mosquito can bite at any time.

Just remember this year you need to make that conscious decision to fight against that bite and actively seek protection to make sure you or your loved ones are safe from all diseases!

Vivo extends warranty of its smartphones

Lahore-In the wake of current COVID-19 outbreak, following the government directives vivo, the global smartphone brand has closed all of its service centers in Pakistan until further notice. This strict measure has been taken to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

However, in order to compensate for this vivo has extended the warranty for its smartphones in Pakistan. Warranty period expiring between 18th of March to 30th of May 2020 has been extended till31st of May 2020.

“In these crucial times, we stand firm to our commitment and this warranty extension is provided to facilitate our valued customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.” Said Mr. Kevin Jiang, Director Customer Services vivo Pakistan.

The offer remains unchanged until further notice and vivo customers can reach out via official website and social media channels for all service-related queries.

Vivo has already taken a slew of initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19. Employees in Pakistan are asked to work from home and all offline product launch events and activities have been cancelled.

JS Bank wins ‘Best bank for SMEs’ and ‘Best bank for CSR’ awards

Karachi-Reflecting Pakistan’s growing stature in the international financial space, JS Bank, one of the country’s fastest growing financial institutions won the ‘Best bank for SMEs’ and ‘Best bank for CSR’ awards at the Asiamoney Awards 2020. The Bank has won the Asiamoney Best Bank for SME award in 2019 as well.

2019 was a year of growth and development at JS Bank. While not amongst the largest banks in Pakistan, JS Bank is amongst the top three when it comes to lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Bank’s overall SME client roster has increased to approximately 22,000 with parallel business portfolio growth. Under its President and CEO, Basir Shamsie, the Bank has focused on supporting entrepreneurship in the female and differently abled persons spaces.

In the past year, JS Bank became Pakistan’s first and only financial institution to be accredited by the Green Climate Fund, a global fund working towards countering climate change. It also became fully compliant with the State Bank of Pakistan’s green banking guidelines and took a lead in Pakistan’s solar power market.

“We at JS Bank strive to build value for the customers and communities we serve. We are humbled by the appreciation and will continue to build and introduce offerings that meet market needs.” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. “I thank our customers for their continued support and my team for their efforts without whom none of this would have been possible.”

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of innovative conventional and digital solutions in the years ahead.