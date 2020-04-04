Share:

Rawalpindi-A new COVID-19 confirmed patient was moved to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) by the district health department on Friday.

With the arrival of the new coronavirus patient identified as Abdullah (37), the strength of total COVID-19 positive patients has reached 60 in Rawalpindi district, according to details.

Officials of District Health Department detected a coronavirus confirmed patient at Kohsar Colony near Suzuki Stop, Chakra and shifted him to RIU for medical treatment. They said the patient had travelled to China on 15/3/2020 and returned on 23/3/2020.

Later, he went to Mardan for preaching where his coronavirus test was conducted that came positive. Abdullah along with his wife are Chinese and had embraced Islam two years ago. Another Chinese family is residing in the neigbourhood of that patient and samples of all other family members were taken by medics. Police have also been alerted. The condition of patient is stable.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq said that district government wanted to join hands with all the NGOs and welfare organisations that have embarked on the mission to distribute ration to different households in Rawalpindi. In order to avoid the overlapping of the efforts of various groups, Rawalpindi V-Force is setting up a database to help guide NGOs on where to give ration and supplies, he said.

He advised the interested people tohelp the government to create this database and guide ration distribution. He said the people can contact Kaleem Tahir on his cell number 0335-5791259/0334-1016111 for further details.

DC also warned fraudsters to not collect donations and funds in name of bogus NGOs or else strict action would be taken against them. He added AC Cantt Rameesha Javed carried out a raid and held a fraudster involved in collecting donations for ration. A case was registered against the accused with police, he said.