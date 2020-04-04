Share:

RAWALPINDI - New Town police on Friday have arrested a notorious drug peddler along with his facilitator serving in police department as constable and seized 15 kg Hashish. The accused drug peddler and cop have been identified as Yasin Jamal and Sheikh Azhar. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar also confirmed the arrest of drug peddler and cop. According to details, a police party, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station New Town Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal, was checking the vehicles randomly at a checkpost when they spotted a suspicious car and stopped it for search. During the course of search, the police party found 15 kg Charas concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle and held the driver on the spot. The detained drug smuggler was shifted to police station where he disclosed during investigation that a constable of Rawalpindi police Sheikh Azhar has been facilitating him in drug smuggling across the province. In light of information of accused, the police also rounded up Constable Sheikh Azhar and put him behind the lock up. SP Rai Mazhar, in a statement, said drug peddler along with his facilitator Sheikh Azhar were held and a case was also filed against them. He said strict departmental action would be taken against cop for his involvement in criminal activities.