ISLAMABAD-Dwayne Johnson is teaching his four year old daughter Jasmine how to wash her hands, while singing a familiar tune. The 47 year old actor shared an adorable video on Instagram recently, sharing his, ‘sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual’ with his 177 million followers. Johnson also showed off his physique, teaching his daughter proper hand-washing techniques while clad in just a white towel. The actor revealed in the caption of his video that his daughter Tia, ‘demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from Moana, while I wash her hands.’