ISLAMABAD-Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday announced taking action again private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) over non-issuance of salaries to teaching staff.

The minister in his social media message warned the private schools and colleges against not paying salaries to teaching staff and directed to continue releasing the salaries during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

He also said that same advice has been given to provinces, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Federal minister Shafqat Mahmood said “action will be taken against any private school in Islamabad that does not pay salary regularly to its teachers. Similar advice will be given to provinces, GB and AJK. No dereliction in this regard will be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the parents association of the federal city has also demanded fee waiver of three months from March to the month of May due to COVID-19 breakout.

The statement issued said that parents demanded wavier of fee due to corona breakout with uncertain economic situation and delay (by schools) in refunding of excessive fee charged from parents from January 2017.

Parents urged 100 per cent fee waiver relief for March till May 2020, freezing fee to January 2017 level and teachers salary to be paid on time.

The parents association also demanded immediate issuance of ordinance by the President of Pakistan followed by a constitutional amendment by parliament for declaring education not for profit like in India, UK and Scandinavian countries for safeguarding fundamental right of the children of nation and improved literacy.

It also said that delay in implementing SC orders and fee determination by ministry of education and ICT Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) are benefiting handful private schools owners at the cost of public interest of over 350,000 students of private schools in Islamabad.

It said that PEIRA has failed to exercise its statutory role.

The parents association said that PEIRA has still not notified criteria of fee determination and annual increase and time-table of school-wise public hearings on fee determination.