FIFA recommended Friday that all international matches in June should be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football’s governing body said its newly established FIFA-Confederations working group held its first meeting by videoconference where the proposal was made.

The group also recommended bilateral talks should be made with confederations to rearrange the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Human health is the first priority in its decision-making process, said FIFA.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with almost 58,400 deaths. More than 225,400 patients have recovered.