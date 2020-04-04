ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno L. P. Marsudi, yesterday to discuss matters related to the
Covid-19 pandemic.
The Foreign Minister offered deep condolences
to the Indonesian government and people over
the loss of precious lives in the outbreak. Apprising her of the situation in Pakistan, he commended Indonesia for the steps being taken by
the Indonesian authorities to contain the virus.
The Foreign Minister indicated that like Indonesia, Pakistan was attempting to strike a
balance between the need to arrest transmission of the disease through social distancing
and other measures, and keeping the wheels
of the economy moving.
Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the call
by Prime Minister Imran Khan for debt relief
and restructuring for the developing countries
to create the fiscal space needed to save human lives and shore up economies. In this context, he noted that the initiative had resonated
globally, and the World Bank, IMF, the EU, and
the G-20 were working along these lines.
The Foreign Minister apprised his Indonesian counterpart of the developments in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where,
despite reporting of cases of Covid-19 in the
disputed territory, as well as deaths, restrictions on movement and communication remained in place.
He stressed the need to call on India to lift
communication restrictions to enable dissemination of information and to ensure unfettered
supply of medicines and other essentials.
The Foreign Minister further pointed to the
heightened risk of contracting the virus in
crowded Indian prisons and called for release
of Kashmiri leadership, youth and civil society
members incarcerated by India.
The Foreign Minister briefed the Indonesian
Foreign Minister on the latest actions by India
aimed at illegally changing the demographic structure of the Indian occupied Jammu
and Kashmir including the recent changes in
domicile laws. The Foreign Minister stressed
that these steps were in violation of international law and must be stopped.
The two sides also discussed prospects of
collaborating on combating Covid-19 on the
platforms of OIC and the UN. They agreed to
remain closely engaged.