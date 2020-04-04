Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the welfare programme of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the food packets have been distributed among the lockdown affected deserving families on behalf of the Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja here on Friday.

The food packets were consisted of flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, spices, chillies, tea leaf, soap and other essential items. The team headed by Muhammad Asif of FDA delivered the food packets to the deserving families at their homes.

The team went to Kachi Abadis Syedabad, Mansoorabad, Railway Colony, Dawood Colony, Noorpur and outside Mujahid Hospital Madina Town and handed over the food packets to the daily wagers, labourers and other unemployed people affected from lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus spread.

The team expressed solidarity, kindness and best wishes with the deserving families . On his message, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that the public and private sectors and philanthropists were working for the rehabilitation and help of lockdown affected peoples on the motivation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that affected people would not be left alone in this hard time and all out support and help would be provided to them. He maintained that the Pakistani nation was combating against the coronavirus threat and would succeed with courage and commitment.

He said that the distribution of food items would be continued till the rehabilitation of affected families.