Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - Wusool, a startup focused on digital payments and E-Commerce

payment gateways, has organized

an online panel discussion on possible futures after the COVID-19

experience.

The discussion invited a cross

section of participants to take part

in the discussion through an open

platform.

They agreed that the government needs to take a lead in creating an enabling environment

at this stage to encourage digital

transformation.

The issue of new entrants to create new value for the citizens also

came under discussion, where the

cost of entry to business is a serious challenge in terms of innovation and alternate solutions required at this challenging time.

Shabbir Buxamoosa, Co-Founder

Wusool, highlighted the need for

the think tanks to create knowledge resources and enough evidence through data, that can

push the policy makers and business leaders to create value in the

changing times for the end consumer, while benefiting from the

digital transformation identifying

new areas of growth for the industry and job creation for the economy.

Mohsin Iqbal, Co-Founder of Wusool, said, “While we are all looking at the COVID-19 from an operational point of view, we need to

see this from a regulatory & public

policy perspectives as well.”

Amir Jahangir, CEO Mishal Pakistan, a country partner institute of

the World Economic Forum, highlighted that “the surge for online

services and data has increased

more than 200 times.

Akamai, the leading global content delivery network (CDN) services provider for media and software delivery, and cloud security

solutions, which generates globally 50 Terabytes of data per second has witnessed the demand for

data/content increased to almost

2.86 times more since the COVID19 Epidemic surge.