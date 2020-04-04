PR ISLAMABAD - Wusool, a startup focused on digital payments and E-Commerce
payment gateways, has organized
an online panel discussion on possible futures after the COVID-19
experience.
The discussion invited a cross
section of participants to take part
in the discussion through an open
platform.
They agreed that the government needs to take a lead in creating an enabling environment
at this stage to encourage digital
transformation.
The issue of new entrants to create new value for the citizens also
came under discussion, where the
cost of entry to business is a serious challenge in terms of innovation and alternate solutions required at this challenging time.
Shabbir Buxamoosa, Co-Founder
Wusool, highlighted the need for
the think tanks to create knowledge resources and enough evidence through data, that can
push the policy makers and business leaders to create value in the
changing times for the end consumer, while benefiting from the
digital transformation identifying
new areas of growth for the industry and job creation for the economy.
Mohsin Iqbal, Co-Founder of Wusool, said, “While we are all looking at the COVID-19 from an operational point of view, we need to
see this from a regulatory & public
policy perspectives as well.”
Amir Jahangir, CEO Mishal Pakistan, a country partner institute of
the World Economic Forum, highlighted that “the surge for online
services and data has increased
more than 200 times.
Akamai, the leading global content delivery network (CDN) services provider for media and software delivery, and cloud security
solutions, which generates globally 50 Terabytes of data per second has witnessed the demand for
data/content increased to almost
2.86 times more since the COVID19 Epidemic surge.