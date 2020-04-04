Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has installed ‘Intelligent Fever Detection System’ at the main entry of the office on Friday to check the human temperature in the wake of coronavirus threat as the precautionary measures.

The sanitizers had already been placed on this site for disinfecting the hands before entering the office. The devices of this system have also been provided to the Deputy Commissioner Office, Allied and DHQ Hospitals by FDA for checking the human temperature with advanced system to follow the precautionary instructions smoothly.

The human temperature figure appears at screen by this system only indicating the hand from remote.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja inaugurated the Intelligent Fever Detection System by hand indication. ADG FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hasan, Incharge TEPA Engineer Muhammad Shahid Gill, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were also present on the occasion and they checked their body temperature through this system.

Director General FDA said that the precautionary and safety measures against coronavirus were being implemented in letter and spirit as directed by the Punjab government and the installation of ‘Intelligent Fever Detection System’ was also another step in this regard so that advanced technology could be used to detect the probable patient of coronavirus to avert its chance of spread.

He informed that the devices of this system had been arranged with financial assistance of private sector. He added that the devices of this system had also been donated to the Deputy Commissioner Office, Allied and DHQ Hospitals for providing innovative facilities regarding scanning the human body temperature as precautionary measures against coronavirus.