KARACHI - Liaquatabad area of the metropolis became the sight for unwarranted commotion on Friday when defiant congregations for prayers were held. According to details, the Friday prayer congregation was held in the vicinity of Liaquatabad against the directives of government Sindh which has strictly prohibited all such activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sindh is undergoing a strict lockdown in line with the social distancing and isolation regulations foretold to save the society from the spread of the deadly pathogen which has wreaked havoc globally.

The local police tasked to stop any such social activity that brought people together and increased the possibility of the virus spreading further got to the location and met swift opposition from the worshipers. Hundreds of worshipers came to the defence of the mosques head cleric (Pesh Imam) when the police tried detaining him for defying clear government orders.

The cleric made a ruckus calling the worshipers attention towards himself, mayhem ensued afterwards when hundreds of worshipers charged towards the police in defence of the cleric. Things calm down after a while and the cleric along with some of his cronies was detained by the police.

Over 100 arrested for violating lockdown

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested over 100 people for violating lockdown in Karachi. As per details, as many as 100 people were arrested for violating lockdown from different cities of the province since morning. Police arrested over 50 people in Larkana and seized several motorcycles. Meanwhile, the deployment of police and Rangers has been increased in Karachi amid complete lockdown orders of Sindh government in the province from 12 pm till 3:30 pm today (Friday).

The Sindh government has notified complete lockdown in the province from 12 in the noon till 3:30 pm amid coronavirus outbreak in the province.

Strict action will be taken against the violators, the notification issued by the Sindh home department reads. Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabhi Memon has advised people of the city to stay at their homes and avoid violating the lockdown, else strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.