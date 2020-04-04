PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat
Yousafzai Friday appealed
Sindh and Balochistan governments to provide ration
and medicines to all the
stranded mine workers of
KP in their respective provinces and ensured their
dignified repatriation to
homes. He said thousands
of mine workers of KP
mostly belonged to Shangla district were stranded in Balochistan, Haiderabad, Lakra Jamshuro and
Dara Adamkhel mines and
are looking for government help. The provincial
minister wrote letters to
Sindh and Balochistan governments and made a telephonic contacts with their
concerned ministers Syed
Ghani of Sindh and Muhammad Khan Lari of Balochistan besides Ahmedzai
from KP and appraised
them about the problems
of stranded mine workers.
The minister told them that
mines were closed in the
wake of coronavirus and
thousands of workers were
made jobless. The ministers of these provinces assured Shaukat Yousafzai for
taking every possible assistance to stranded mine
workers. Shaukat said if
urgent steps were not taken to address this problem
then it may convert into humanitarian crisis. He said
around 10,000 coal miners
were trapped at Lakra Jamsuro mine. Yousafzai said
around 70pc coal miners
were belonged to Shangla district and requested
chief ministers Sindh and
Balochistan for immediate
help to all stranded mine
workers in their respective
provinces.