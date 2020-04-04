PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat

Yousafzai Friday appealed

Sindh and Balochistan governments to provide ration

and medicines to all the

stranded mine workers of

KP in their respective provinces and ensured their

dignified repatriation to

homes. He said thousands

of mine workers of KP

mostly belonged to Shangla district were stranded in Balochistan, Haiderabad, Lakra Jamshuro and

Dara Adamkhel mines and

are looking for government help. The provincial

minister wrote letters to

Sindh and Balochistan governments and made a telephonic contacts with their

concerned ministers Syed

Ghani of Sindh and Muhammad Khan Lari of Balochistan besides Ahmedzai

from KP and appraised

them about the problems

of stranded mine workers.

The minister told them that

mines were closed in the

wake of coronavirus and

thousands of workers were

made jobless. The ministers of these provinces assured Shaukat Yousafzai for

taking every possible assistance to stranded mine

workers. Shaukat said if

urgent steps were not taken to address this problem

then it may convert into humanitarian crisis. He said

around 10,000 coal miners

were trapped at Lakra Jamsuro mine. Yousafzai said

around 70pc coal miners

were belonged to Shangla district and requested

chief ministers Sindh and

Balochistan for immediate

help to all stranded mine

workers in their respective

provinces.