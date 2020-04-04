Share:

MIRPURKHAS - District Administration Mirpurkhas has changed the incharge of the Isolation center established in district headquarter hospital Mirpurkhas. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas had expressed their anguish over the serious inefficiency in this regard.

Reliable sources said that about three days back Isolation center was established in the hospital with efforts of Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon while on emergency basis para medical staff was recruited on handsome salaries, Provincial Minister for Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal and MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah had inaugurated it, however no any patient was admitted still there. Sources said that new beds from different hospitals of the district were collected and placed in Isolation center consisting of 50-bed, but unfortunately about 20 repaired bed were sent by incharge Taluka Hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad, as a result the Deputy Commissioner expressed his serious anguish and forced the District Health officer Mirpurkhas Mushtaque Shah to return those repaired beds and arranged new beds. The repaired 20 beds were returned to KGM Taluka and then arranged 20 news beds in their place at the center. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas had expressed their anguish over this inefficiency. On the other hand a media team next day visited the center but found its doors locked and concerned Paramedical staff were missing.

After viral of this news officials were forced to open the center and next day all the required staff was available at their duties. Commissioner, Deputy commissioner and Brigadier of Pak Army Choor Cantt Noman also visited the Isolation center. However Dr Greece has been appointed as incharge Isolation center who has been joined today his responsibility.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioner was making efforts to provide all required medical equipments and medicines in the Isolation center while ongoing construction work of the above hospital continued and efforts being made to complete soon its two wards to start medical facilities.

Incharge Dr Greece told that under his administration all the staff would be on duty and the demand of missing facilities was sent to the district administration Mirpurkhas.