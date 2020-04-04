Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mushaal Hussein Malik, Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization and wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has said that Indian Occupied Kashmir is reeling under the inhuman curfew amid the world fight against deadly coronavirus across the globe.

The PCO chairperson in a video statement said yesterday that the fascist Narendra Modi government continued the unabated atrocities and state barbarism in the scenic valley despite the rising cases of the life-taking virus in the region.

She lamented that prisoners were being released worldwide to contain the spread of the lethal virus, while the notorious Modi admiration has yet to learn any lesson and continued its policy of torture and brutality to silence the voices of freedom fighters.

Mushaal said that instead of making a policy to protect and safeguard the occupied valley from the deadly virus, the Modi government is risking the lives of Kashmiri people as over 400 more Kashmiri youth have been jailed.

She went on to say that the life of the Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri youths are under constant danger due to the fast-spread of the virus.

in the region that engulfed almost the world.

The Chairperson demanded that the world community and human rights organizations should take notice of the fast deteriorating situation in the valley and pressed the Modi administration to ensure release of the detained Kashmiri leaders and youths so as they could be protected from the virus.

She appealed that the international community and world powers should play their role to lift the worst and inhuman communication blockade imposed in the IOK for the last almost a year.

Talking about the non-availability of medicines and health facilities, she demanded that the world health organizations should take notice of the situation as the brutal administration deprived the Kashmiri people of basic health facilities at the time when Coronavirus is spreading across the globe like a wildfire.