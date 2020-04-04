Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officers and

staff of the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs - including those in Pakistan Missions Abroad - will contribute part of their salaries to

this national cause. A foreign ministry statement

said: “Responding to the

Prime Minister’s call to donate funds to the “PRIME

MINISTER’S COVID-19

PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND2020”, the Officers and

staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are contributing part of their salaries

to this national cause.” In

this context, it said: “All officerswould contribute four

days salary and staff members will contribute three

days salary.” It added: “The

Ministry and its personnel

remain fully committed to

reinforcing the national efforts being spearheaded by

the Prime Minister.”