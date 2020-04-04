ISLAMABAD - The officers and
staff of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs - including those in Pakistan Missions Abroad - will contribute part of their salaries to
this national cause. A foreign ministry statement
said: “Responding to the
Prime Minister’s call to donate funds to the “PRIME
MINISTER’S COVID-19
PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND2020”, the Officers and
staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are contributing part of their salaries
to this national cause.” In
this context, it said: “All officerswould contribute four
days salary and staff members will contribute three
days salary.” It added: “The
Ministry and its personnel
remain fully committed to
reinforcing the national efforts being spearheaded by
the Prime Minister.”