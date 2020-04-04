Share:

ISLAMABAD-The authorities on Friday allowed the money changers and other online payment services to open for a period of five days from 9am to 8pm in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a notification issued by District Magistrate Islamabad on April 3, all the money changers and other online payment services shall remain open for a period of five days from 9am to 8pm in ICT. However, all the shops would strictly abide by the SOPs with regard to social distancing.

The restrictions were imposed on the shops on March 24 due to fear of coronavirus spread. The April 3 decision has been taken keeping in view the difficulties faced by general public in sending and receiving remittances.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has ordered establishing seven centres in the ICT to facilitate people for registration in PM’s Ehsaas Programme.

These centres have been established at Sports Complex, Post Graduate College for Women H-9, Community Centre Hummak, Islamabad Model College for Girls G-11/1, Islamabad Model College for Boys Tarnol, Revenue Centre Bhara Kahu and Islamabad Model College for Girls I-14/3.

The magistrates in-charge deputed at the centres shall ensure entry of data into the web-based software provided by NADRA on daily basis, said an office order.