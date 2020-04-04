KHYBER - Like elsewhere in the country,

mosques in Landi Kotal remained

closed for Friday congregations

here.

It is worth mentioning here that

the other day the federal government as precautionary step had

decided to lock down all mosques

for Friday prayers after consulting with religious scholars.

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz in his statement to the media also endorsed

the decision and asked the faithful

to offer their prayers at homes in

the best interest of the masses.

The local administration from

morning deployed police officials

at mosques and directed management of all mosques to close it for

performing the religious congregation.

Station House Officer (SHO), police station, Landi Kotal Amjad

Shelmani who visited the mosques

urged the believers to offer Friday

prayer at their homes.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Allama

Noorul Haq granted health safety kits to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Headquarters Hospital, Landi Kotal Dr Naik Dad Afridi.

The safety kits comprised 30

thermal scanner guns, 40 cotton of

surgical mask, 50 coverall, 50 hygiene kits, 3000 pairs of gloves and

42 sanitizers.

The Minister said that the same

commodities would also be provided to Jamrud and Mulagori

health centers to tackle possible

coronavirus cases in the area.

The MS thanks the Minister

for supplying the safety products as it was dire need of the

health officials combating the

fatal COVID 19.

Meanwhile, tests of the family

members of the lonely coronavirus

patient were declared negative.

The incharge health official of

isolation ward in Landi Kotal hospital, Dr Inayat while confirming it

said that after detecting resident

of Shiekhmal, Rehmatullah, as

COVID 19 positive, the health officials had conducted test of his family members.

Last day, medical tests of two

relatives including wife and son of

the coronavirus patient were stated to be free of COVID-19.