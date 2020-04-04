KHYBER - Like elsewhere in the country,
mosques in Landi Kotal remained
closed for Friday congregations
here.
It is worth mentioning here that
the other day the federal government as precautionary step had
decided to lock down all mosques
for Friday prayers after consulting with religious scholars.
Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz in his statement to the media also endorsed
the decision and asked the faithful
to offer their prayers at homes in
the best interest of the masses.
The local administration from
morning deployed police officials
at mosques and directed management of all mosques to close it for
performing the religious congregation.
Station House Officer (SHO), police station, Landi Kotal Amjad
Shelmani who visited the mosques
urged the believers to offer Friday
prayer at their homes.
On the other hand, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Allama
Noorul Haq granted health safety kits to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Headquarters Hospital, Landi Kotal Dr Naik Dad Afridi.
The safety kits comprised 30
thermal scanner guns, 40 cotton of
surgical mask, 50 coverall, 50 hygiene kits, 3000 pairs of gloves and
42 sanitizers.
The Minister said that the same
commodities would also be provided to Jamrud and Mulagori
health centers to tackle possible
coronavirus cases in the area.
The MS thanks the Minister
for supplying the safety products as it was dire need of the
health officials combating the
fatal COVID 19.
Meanwhile, tests of the family
members of the lonely coronavirus
patient were declared negative.
The incharge health official of
isolation ward in Landi Kotal hospital, Dr Inayat while confirming it
said that after detecting resident
of Shiekhmal, Rehmatullah, as
COVID 19 positive, the health officials had conducted test of his family members.
Last day, medical tests of two
relatives including wife and son of
the coronavirus patient were stated to be free of COVID-19.