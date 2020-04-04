Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) has aired serious reservations on Sindh govt’s relief goods dissemination amidst coronavirus triggered lockdown in the province.

MQM Pakistan stalwart and former federal Minister for Information Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that the provincial government is busy making the coronavirus pandemic a political gimmick.

Siddiqui asked that is this the time to play politics or help the effected masses.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that it was mutually agreed between government functionaries of Sindh that the dissemination of relief goods in the province will be carried out by Union Council (UC) representatives but at the moment people who had lost the general elections are busy distributing relief goods gaining political leverage.

Siddiqui also said that the original UC representatives carried all the required and necessary information of their areas whereas the people distributing relief goods knew nothing of the proximity.

The politician also said that UC representatives knew each and everyone in their jurisdiction and had head counts of all the residents and how many family members resided in each house whereas the government imposed figures carrying out the distribution were absolutely unaware.

Siddiqui also said that he feared that due to this flawed and petty ploy the needy and truly deserving families and individuals may end up being neglected in the relief distribution drives.

MQMP leader also claimed that the provincial government was embezzling a great deal of money in the name of coronavirus fund.