ISLAMABAD - While briefing the media about the NCOC meeting, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Iftikhar Babar lauded efforts of media for carrying out objective reporting. He said media’s cooperation is essential to win war against the deadly disease. Director General ISPR said that the nation should get united to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He maintained that the country cannot go for a lockdown keeping in view the current situation. “The situation of the world has changed completely after the coronavirus outbreak.”

Maj Gen Iftikhar Babar highlighted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was constituted to collect, analyse, and collate data and information, draft recommendations and forward them to the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

He said NCOC is being headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar while the centre is an “operational nerve centre that is being used to synergise the national effort.”

Director General ISPR further said, “We as a nation fought with full determination against this menace for the last 38 days.” He also appreciated the role of Ulema for creating awareness about coronavirus among the masses. He said that people of Pakistan have shown exemplary resilience in dealing with the coronavirus over the last three months. “I pay special tribute to doctors, paramedics, security personnel, on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 virus. I also thank Ulema for their role,” added DG ISPR.