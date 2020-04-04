Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a new procedure for the payment of advertisement bills.

According to the notification issued by the ministry on Friday, in case of display advertisement, 85 percent payment of the bills shall be made directly to media organisation; newspaper, TV or a radio channel, while the remaining 15 percent shall be made separately to the concerned advertising agency as commission.

Similarly, in case of classified advertisements, 100 percent payment of the bills shall be made directly to the media organisation, concludes the notification.