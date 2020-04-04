Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy in an offshore intelligence-based joint operation with Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized approximately 100-Kg Crystal Meth at Ibrahim Hyderi near Bin Qasim area of Karachi.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the drug valued at approximately Rs 1.6 billion was handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further legal formalities.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation against narcotics smuggling was based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination demonstrating Pakistan Navy’s effective monitoring of our coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.