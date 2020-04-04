Share:

Pakistani authorities on Saturday have reported 40 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2708.

According to details, 1072 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 839 in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 193 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 175 in Balochistan, 75 in Islamabad and 11 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 130 patients have recovered in the country while 10 are in critical condition.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.