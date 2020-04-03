Share:

Due to the challenges faced by the Pakistani economy, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) is trying its best to provide the economy the boost that it requires. The recent initiative in this regard is the construction package that the Prime Minister (PM) announced, along with the continuation of work under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In the last year, the government of PTI has very diligently wanted to convert construction into an official sector of the economy in the country. During these times, the government is incentivising those who invest in the sector through reducing taxation for the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

This will allow the government to keep the economy afloat in this partial economic lockdown in the country. At a time when day labourers are likely to suffer the most, providing incentives to the construction sector will provide vital employment opportunities on a daily basis. Reliance on government relief alone would not have been sufficient to get by in the coming months.

However, in order for work to be streamlined, obtaining all the required documents in contracts alongside getting all essential workers to work at the right time must be prioritised. Not only that, but the protection of all those working on projects should be given precedence. Only by providing the necessary awareness and protection to make these working environments safe can the government face the tough challenge of keeping the economy stable while ensuring that infections are at a minimum.

It is expected that in the next few weeks, the economy will slow down, however, it is these aforementioned measures that will help to revive the economy. We are on the right track, a little bit of precaution however, is required.