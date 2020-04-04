Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit the provincial metropolis on Saturday (Today). Prime Minister’s activities will remain confined to four walls of the Governor House Lahore in the wake of precarious situation caused by the corona pandemic. He is expected to land at Lahore Airport by 2:30 pm today. Besides having meetings with Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of Tigers’ Relief Force. He is also scheduled to meet with members of business community at the Governor House. Imran Khan will fly back to Islamabad in the evening.