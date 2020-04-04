Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said media plays a key role in tackling the challenge of coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said every effort will be made to protect media workers and reduce problems faced by them. The Prime Minister said journalists and media workers, along with other affiliates, are playing a frontline role against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Prime Minister set up a five-member committee to protect the media industry and media workers in the wake of the coronavirus situation. Members of the committee include Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar, Secretary Information Akbar Durrani and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

The committee will review the recommendations of Pakistan Broadcasters Association to resolve the problems of media workers.