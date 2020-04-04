Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Indian leadership is openly speaking about 200 million Muslims of India just as the Nazis would spoke about Jews.

Expressing concerns, in a tweet, he believes that the RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century is pursuing discriminatory policies against Muslims. He also shared a recent video clip of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who in an interview openly spoke against Kashmiris denying their rights.

In the clip, Swamy can be seen saying that “Most people in the country liked their hardline approach”.

He also appears critical of Islamic ideology, saying” if Muslims become 30 percent, the country would be in danger”.