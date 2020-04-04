Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Core Committee of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Friday reiterated its resolve that it would not leave alone the needy and poor segments of the society whose livelihoods have severely affected due to the partial lockdown in the country and they would soon be provided with relief cash assistance. The Core Committee met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the measures and efforts being taken by the federal government to prevent further spread of coronavirus pandemic. The meeting showed its satisfaction over the steps taken by the ruling party to fight against COVID-19. The participants discussed that an input of the elected lawmakers should be taken on the membership of Corona Relief Tiger Force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and disbursement of relief assistance to the poor segments of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the meeting said that the situation of spread of coronavirus was under control.

He also took the party into confidence on the incentive package announced by the PTI government for the construction industry of the country amid coronavirus fears.