PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Behramand Tangi has
urged the government
to take prompt steps to
control the fast spreading corona virus and
bring the nation out of
the crisis.
Talking to media persons here, Tangi alleged
that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf federal government
has badly failed to tackle
the issue of spreading pandemic COVID-19 virus.
Had the government
taken solid measures
prior to the spread of
the disease, the country would not have faced
such this crucial situation”, he said.
He suggested the government to take the opposition parties in confidence and get their
suggestions about how
to combat the pandemic
coronavirus.