PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Behramand Tangi has

urged the government

to take prompt steps to

control the fast spreading corona virus and

bring the nation out of

the crisis.

Talking to media persons here, Tangi alleged

that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf federal government

has badly failed to tackle

the issue of spreading pandemic COVID-19 virus.

Had the government

taken solid measures

prior to the spread of

the disease, the country would not have faced

such this crucial situation”, he said.

He suggested the government to take the opposition parties in confidence and get their

suggestions about how

to combat the pandemic

coronavirus.