ISLAMABAD-The Prince of Wales officially opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital for intensive care coronavirus patients from 530 miles away. Prince Charles launched the 4,000-bed temporary facility at the ExCel convention centre in East London via video-link from his Scottish home at Birkhall.

It comes four days after the 71year old heir to the throne completed self-isolation following his own diagnosis, although he only suffered ‘mild’ symptoms. Attending the ceremony in person will be Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who also recently came out of isolation after recovering from the virus.