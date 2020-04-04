Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government was facing shortage of Personal Protective equipment (PPEs) and testing kits for coronavirus.

This he said while sharing his views in the Prime Minister’s meeting through video link from Sindh CM’s House, said a statement issued by spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Friday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the medical professionals working in Isolation centers and in the hospitals must be clad in PPEs to avoid infection risk, he said and added “the PPES available with the provincial government were running out, therefore more PPEs are required.”

In a reply, the Director General Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said that he had sent the PPEs to Sindh and if more required he would arrange more kits. The Sindh CM said, “During the last 18 days 87 percent rise has been recorded in coronavirus cases and this is alarming and the pandemic needs more focused and collective efforts to control the situation.”

The CM said that 783 corona cases were reported till afternoon of April 3.Out of which 151 in Hyderabad, 273 in Sukkur, seven in Larkana, two in Ghotki, one Jacobabad and one in Dadu while six in Shaheed Benazirabad.

“If the figures of the cases of last 17 to 18 days are calculated it will show 87 percent rise in the infection,” he informed. CM Sindh termed the situation alarming and said it must be contained with collective efforts.