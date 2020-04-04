Share:

OUR STAFF REPORTER-For something that sounds so simple, we have often found the notion of the ‘transitional cover-up’ a fiendish wardrobe riddle. Arctic blasts, patchy sunshine, endless drizzle … the only way to survive early spring in style is with lots of removable layers — and your coat needs to work over the top of them all. Finding one that looks and feels good is surely all the more important at the moment, when all our sartorial attention is focused on the one daily walk many of us are taking. Shed the tracksuits, and step out in style – you’ll feel so much better for it. For many moons, come February, we would step out of my Yeti-style faux furs and wool maxi-coats and brave the next few months in a denim jacket. But last year, we decided enough was enough and embarked on a mission to find the perfect in-between coat.

This season, there are fabulous flared styles like the gingham swing-back coat from Hobbs, or this pleated white trench from Reiss. There are other delicious new takes on the trench, including pastel hues, such as the duck-egg blue option. We are also in love with Essentiel Antwerp’s sumptuous pajama-style long jacket with turned-back sleeves. Perfect for giving cozy knits and jeans a bit of pizzazz, and for slipping on over summery dresses when the time comes. Layering difficulties won’t get the better of us this year!