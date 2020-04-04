Share:

The decision reportedly affects hundreds of workers at Tesla's car factory in Fremont, California, and at the Giga Factory near Reno, Nevada, and was made due to the current COVID-19 situation in the United States.

Tesla is ending contracts with workers at its car and battery factories in California and Nevada, CNBC News reported on Friday, citing sources who chose to speak on condition of anonymity.

"It is with my deepest regret that I must inform you that the Tesla factory shutdown has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, Tesla has requested to end all contract assignments effective immediately", the Balance Staffing memo to the dismissed workers said.

Balance Staffing told their contractors that they would still remain employees of the agency and promised to get them back to Tesla "if possible". Other agencies' contractors received similar letters, CNBC added.

Tesla has not yet commented on the news.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 infections in the US has exceeded 277,800, while at least 7,152 people have died, which makes it the nation worst affected by the virus.