LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Friday that all arrangements for procuring wheat during ongoing season had been completed. While presiding over a meeting in connection with the wheat procurement policy 2020-21, the minister said that wheat would be procured at Rs1,400 per maund, adding that this year procurement target had been set as 4.5 million metric ton. The minister said that farmers would get full benefit of their toil as role of middleman had been wiped out. He said that flour mills would not be permitted to purchase in bulk. It was decided that private wheat purchasers would be allowed to procure wheat after achieving 50 percent wheat procurement by the Punjab Food department, he added.