



ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Friday struck down the Contempt of Court Act-2012 declaring it ‘unconstitutional, void and non est’, clearing the way for legal proceedings against the prime minister.

New Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was thought to be the immediate beneficiary of this new law, though it also exempted other members of the government from being tried for contempt of court.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry heard 27 identical petitions filed against the CoCA-2012 for 10 days and disposed of them by scrapping the new law.

The court in its judgement noted that the said law was violative to the constitution and averse to the principal of equality before law and the independence of the judiciary. The court also declared that the Contempt of Court Ordinance-2003 stands revived with effect from July 12, 2012 – the day when the new law was enforced.

The court noted that by enacting CoC Act 2012, an attempt had been made to reduce the powers of the court. The court said no immunity to contempt of court prosecution can be granted to the PM, the president or any other public office holder as it is a violation of article 25 of the constitution.

Finding sections 2(a), 3, 4(4), 6(2&3), 8(1,3 &5), 10(b), 11(3, 4 & 5), 12 and 13 of the CoCA as ultra vires to the constitution, it opined that remaining provisions of the act, if allowed to stay on the statute book, would serve no purpose – particularly when it has been held that repealing section itself is a nullity.

The PPP-led government got the CoCA-2012 bill passed from the parliament last month after the Supreme Court dismissed Yousuf Raza Gilani as prime minister and convicted him of contempt for refusing to reopen multi-million-dollar corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.

The new PM now has until August 8 to indicate whether he will follow the court order to write to Swiss authorities to reopen the cases against Zardari. Raja has so far refused to follow the court order and has said in various public speeches that, like his predecessor, he would not go against the party line of defending Zardari at all cost.

Last month, the apex court observed that Raja could suffer the same fate as Gilani if he refuses to obey the court. The court observed restraint and gave the new PM more time than expected, and then enactment of the new law provided Raja cover against the court action. But now after this shield has been shattered, he stands exposed to punishment for his perpetual disobedience.

The allegations against Zardari date back to the 1990s, when he and his wife, late premier Benazir Bhutto, were suspected of using Swiss bank accounts to launder $12 million allegedly paid in bribes by companies seeking customs inspection contracts. The Swiss shelved the cases in 2008 when Zardari became president.

For more than two years, the government has resisted Supreme Court’s demand to reopen graft cases against Zardari and others which remained frozen under NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) issued by former dictator president Pervez Musharraf.

But in 2009, the apex court struck down that discriminatory amnesty law, which had been passed out of political expediency by the former dictator as his grip on power loosened, and asked the government to reopen all corruption cases.

The PPP-led government has been arguing that Zardari enjoys immunity as head of state. The court has repeatedly asked the federation to formally claim the immunity in the court, but it has not done so – probably fearing that the court would pass an order that immunity does not apply in the given case. And in that case Zardari would stand exposed to prosecution.

The opposition parties and those out of the parliament, like Imran Khan’s fast emerging PTI, have a special interest in the NRO implementation case as the government-judiciary showdown could force elections before February 2013 – when the government would become the first in country’s history to complete an elected, full five-year mandate.