



KARACHI- President Asif Ali Zardari assured MQM Chief Altaf Hussain that the government had taken serious notice of the crime of extortion and informed that a high-level meeting would be convened very soon in this regard.

A telephonic conversation was held between Altaf Hussain and President Zardari the other night. Both the leaders exchanged views on national and international challenges facing the country, political situation, the law and order situation in the country, particularly with reference to Karachi, and restoration of the local government system.

Altaf informed President Zardari about the apprehensions and concerns of the business community and the general public about the crimes of extortion, grenade-attacks and kidnappings for ransom. He called for action against the criminal elements operating in the City.

He asked President Zardari to finalise the system of local governments as soon as possible as the people were facing immense problems in the solution of their local issues. He also drew attention of President Zardari towards the deepening power crisis and the problems being faced by the people.

President Zardari assured Altaf Hussain that the government had taken serious notice of the crime of extortion. He said that the criminal activities would not be tolerated, and action would be taken against the criminal elements in the city soon. He also said that the government would give protection to the business community. He said that a high-level meeting would be convened very soon for this.

President Zardari told Altaf Hussain that the system of local governments would be restored soon, and instructions have been given to the Sindh government in this regard. He said that steps were being taken to relive the power crisis as well.