Los Angeles ON - A designer has launched a range of wigs that turn pets into pop princesses including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and even Dolly Parton.

Dogs and cats can also be dressed up as dragons, pilots, wizards or Prince Charming thanks to Leah Workman’s wacky creations.

The 40-year-old from Los Angeles spotted the trend of dressing up pets while studying in Japan - and later teamed up with husband Hiroshi Hibino to launch company Cushzilla.

The pair instantly set tails wagging around the internet with their bonkers brand of pet fashion, which also features Sharon Osbourne and Sid Vicious wigs and cow and tiger costumes.

Leah imports the high quality handmade wigs while costumes come from famous Japanese pet clothing designer Takako Iwasa. She says the most popular wig is the Lady Gaga, while the pilot’s outfit tops the popularity charts in the costume department. Her own cats Jitters and Justus model many of the products on the company’s website.