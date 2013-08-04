RAWALPINDI - Terming the resolution passed by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) against the Supreme Court’s three judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan on charge of advancing Presidential schedule a conspiracy against apex courts, the general body of District Bar Association passed a resolution on Saturday pledging to continue their struggle for the freedom of judiciary and rule of law.

The resolution was moved by DBA former vice president Raja Ahsan Satti Advocate and the general body, chaired by DBA President Israr-ul-Haq Malik, passed it with majority votes and termed the LHCBA’s resolution a conspiracy against freedom of judiciary.

The general body said that the apex judiciary was dispensing justice in the country after historic movement launched by lawyers, civil society, media and political parties. The general body said that the lawyers would not hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice to maintain the freedom of judiciary. The general body said that the judiciary would have to provide free and speedy justice to the people in the country.

DBA General Secretary Malik Zaheer Arshad, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rawalpindi Bench President Taufeeq Asif, former President Sheikh Ashan-ud-Din, senior lawyer Malik Muhammad Rafiq, Sheikh Muhammad Salman, Sajjad Abbasi and Asad Abbasi also spoke on the occasion and vowed to protect the freedom of judiciary at any cost.