KHANEWAL - The district police have said that honest, efficient and hardworking officers would be rewarded and the corrupt officers would be brought to book. Addressing a meeting held in police lines, DPO Ayaz Saleem heard the grievances and complaints of the police officers. He also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates to the police officers who performed well in police shootouts, recovered illegal weapons, narcotics and arrested proclaimed offenders.
Corrupt policemen warned of punishment
